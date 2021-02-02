Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,262 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.11% of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 31.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund alerts:

Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund stock opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.92 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.08.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Profile

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

Read More: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.