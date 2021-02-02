Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $564,000 in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XT. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 554,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,935,000 after purchasing an additional 179,459 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 358,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $59.36 on Tuesday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12 month low of $30.21 and a 12 month high of $60.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.20.

