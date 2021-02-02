Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target Raised to $241.00 at UBS Group

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $227.00 to $241.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SWK. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stanley Black & Decker from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $185.36.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $174.28 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $195.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.32, for a total transaction of $1,120,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,788. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total transaction of $126,661.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,439,594.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,667 shares of company stock worth $1,913,742 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 16.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,859,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,915,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,038 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,624,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,423,000 after buying an additional 360,893 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 787,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,557,000 after buying an additional 171,861 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 717,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,162,000 after acquiring an additional 46,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 570,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,535,000 after purchasing an additional 39,180 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

