Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the local business review company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Yelp from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yelp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Yelp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI raised Yelp from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Yelp from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Yelp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.14.

NYSE:YELP opened at $33.71 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.28 and a beta of 1.44. Yelp has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $36.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.29. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $220.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yelp will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yelp news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 346,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $10,397,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 474,970 shares in the company, valued at $14,239,600.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,146,830 shares of company stock valued at $35,541,963 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,020,503 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $80,772,000 after purchasing an additional 636,874 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Yelp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,558,734 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $71,496,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Yelp by 24.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,677 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $36,156,000 after purchasing an additional 350,148 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Yelp in the third quarter worth $30,378,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 33.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,272,599 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $25,567,000 after purchasing an additional 319,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

