Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $19.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Manulife have outperformed the industry in the last six months. Its Asia business continues to be the major contributor to earnings. New business volumes and positive net flows in its wealth and asset management businesses are other catalysts. Its inorganic growth also impresses. Manulife focuses to expedite growth in highest potential businesses and targets two-third of core earnings from these businesses. It completed 2022 portfolio optimization target of $5 billion of capital, aims expense efficiency ratio of less than 50% by 2022 and core EPS growth between 10-12% over the medium term. However, margin contraction and unfavorable interest coverage ratio concerns. The global equity market remains volatile and weak, which put pressure on capital position forcing the company to raise its reserves for guaranteeing future liabilities.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MFC. National Alliance Securities restated a sector perform rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded Manulife Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.33.

MFC opened at $18.22 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $20.34.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MFC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 45,252,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,426,000 after buying an additional 948,873 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,176,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,290,000 after purchasing an additional 374,625 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 7.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,613,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,166,000 after purchasing an additional 907,221 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 42.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,837,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212,364 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Manulife Financial by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,274,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,783,000 after purchasing an additional 767,810 shares during the period. 47.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

