Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from $35.50 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.20.

MLFNF opened at $19.77 on Monday. Maple Leaf Foods has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $24.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.71.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

