Columbus McKinnon Co. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.94 Per Share (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report issued on Friday, January 29th. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.80. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s FY2023 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

CMCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Colliers Securities boosted their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Columbus McKinnon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Shares of Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $45.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51. Columbus McKinnon has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $45.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.22.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 2.54%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCO. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,282,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,283,000 after purchasing an additional 527,761 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after purchasing an additional 167,700 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 558,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,504,000 after buying an additional 112,267 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after buying an additional 24,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 4th quarter valued at $898,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 5,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $191,163.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,734.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 6,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.44, for a total value of $238,058.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,599.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,854 shares of company stock valued at $710,472 over the last 90 days. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

