Short Interest in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Drops By 17.7%

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 352,700 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the December 31st total of 428,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 241,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUV. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the third quarter worth $61,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the third quarter valued at $109,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE NUV opened at $11.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.84. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $11.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.