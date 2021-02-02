Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 595,400 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the December 31st total of 722,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

BCH opened at $20.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Banco de Chile has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $22.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.16.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $517.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.97 million. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 19.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Banco de Chile will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on BCH shares. Itau BBA Securities raised Banco de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Banco de Chile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Banco de Chile presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Banco de Chile by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 173,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new stake in Banco de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at $587,000.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. It offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, micro entrepreneurial, and installment loans; and credit and debit cards.

