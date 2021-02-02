Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF) Short Interest Update

Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,422,200 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the December 31st total of 4,164,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 496.0 days.

FOSUF stock opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average is $1.29. Fosun International has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $1.64.

Fosun International Company Profile

Fosun International Limited operates in health, happiness, and wealth sectors in Mainland China, Portugal, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Health, Happiness, Insurance, Finance, and Investment. The Health segment engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and trading of pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and health products; and provision of medical and health management services.

