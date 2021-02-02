Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Lowered to “Neutral” at Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Provident Financial Services from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

PFS stock opened at $18.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.04. Provident Financial Services has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $23.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $109.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

In other news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,190 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $55,123.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,525 shares in the company, valued at $492,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 64.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,047 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 41,629 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 3.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 537,417 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after purchasing an additional 16,891 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 19.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 469,962 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 78,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Provident Financial Services by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,447 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 11,870 shares in the last quarter. 61.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

