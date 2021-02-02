Freegold Ventures Limited (FVL.TO) (TSE:FVL) Director Sells C$34,000.00 in Stock

Freegold Ventures Limited (FVL.TO) (TSE:FVL) Director Gregory Scott Hanks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.68, for a total transaction of C$34,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 263,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$179,384.

Shares of FVL opened at C$0.55 on Tuesday. Freegold Ventures Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$0.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.77 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.08. The firm has a market cap of C$180.98 million and a P/E ratio of -275.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 38.20 and a current ratio of 38.95.

Freegold Ventures Limited (FVL.TO) Company Profile

Freegold Ventures Limited, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, cobalt, and tungsten deposits. It holds interests in the Golden Summit property that consists of 50 patented and 94 unpatented federal claims, and 268 State of Alaska mining claims, which cover a total area of 14,630 acres; and Shorty Creek property comprises 328 State of Alaska mining claims covering an area of 31,478 acres located in Alaska, the United States.

