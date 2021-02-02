Freegold Ventures Limited (FVL.TO) (TSE:FVL) Director Sells C$34,000.00 in Stock

Freegold Ventures Limited (FVL.TO) (TSE:FVL) Director Gregory Scott Hanks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.68, for a total transaction of C$34,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 263,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$179,384.
Shares of FVL opened at C$0.55 on Tuesday. Freegold Ventures Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$0.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.77 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.08. The firm has a market cap of C$180.98 million and a P/E ratio of -275.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 38.20 and a current ratio of 38.95.
Freegold Ventures Limited (FVL.TO) Company Profile
