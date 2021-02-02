Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.16). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full-year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.66). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.68). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Berkeley Lights.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.22 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BLI shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

NASDAQ BLI opened at $71.86 on Tuesday. Berkeley Lights has a fifty-two week low of $50.26 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.47.

In other Berkeley Lights news, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 159,692 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $13,184,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Wiig Communications Management sold 1,203,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $99,322,074.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,908,325 shares of company stock worth $157,551,312.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLI. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the third quarter worth $153,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter worth $262,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the third quarter valued at $324,000. 26.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berkeley Lights (BLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.