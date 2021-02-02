United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) COO Dale A. Asplund Sells 6,982 Shares of Stock

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,199.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

URI opened at $253.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $244.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.41. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $267.59. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 285.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 100.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in United Rentals by 404.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on URI. KeyCorp assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Argus raised their price target on United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on United Rentals from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.11.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

