Morgan Stanley Has $52,000 Stock Holdings in Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) by 2,644.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,869 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 72.45% of Safe-T Group worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

SFET opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $106,400.00, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.25. Safe-T Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25.

About Safe-T Group

Safe-T Group Ltd. develops and markets cyber security solutions in Israel, North America, the Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers on-demand software defined perimeter solutions, which protect access to data and services by separating the access layer from the authentication layer, as well as by segregating internal networks and granting access only to authorized users; and software-defined access solutions that controls and secures data exchange, as well as prevents data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware, and fraud.

