Morgan Stanley Has $52,000 Stock Holdings in Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) by 2,644.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,869 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 72.45% of Safe-T Group worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
SFET opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $106,400.00, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.25. Safe-T Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25.
About Safe-T Group
Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?
Receive News & Ratings for Safe-T Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe-T Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.