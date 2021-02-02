Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) by 81.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,488 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 431.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $289,000. 68.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EIGR opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $13.99.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.09. Equities analysts forecast that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EIGR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

