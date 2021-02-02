Morgan Stanley Has $42,000 Stock Holdings in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) by 72.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,331 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Verso were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRS. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Verso by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,802,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,222,000 after purchasing an additional 112,000 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verso by 10.8% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,202,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,485,000 after buying an additional 117,336 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Verso by 5.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 395,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Verso by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 173,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Verso by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 17,465 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verso alerts:

Shares of VRS stock opened at $11.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $400.97 million, a PE ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.26 and a 200-day moving average of $11.19. Verso Co. has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $19.34.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Verso had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $306.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.88 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Verso Co. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verso news, CEO Randy J. Nebel acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $145,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Kirt bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $97,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VRS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BWS Financial upgraded shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Verso Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.