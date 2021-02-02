WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) by 59.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,242 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 263.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WOW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on WideOpenWest from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. WideOpenWest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

NYSE:WOW opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $11.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.27. The firm has a market cap of $930.98 million, a P/E ratio of 42.88 and a beta of 1.60.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $288.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.03 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.04%. On average, analysts expect that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

