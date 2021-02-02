Morgan Stanley Has $53,000 Stock Holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) by 709.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 64.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 64,972 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 149.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 13,408 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 10.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 22,086 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $1,971,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $914,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 125,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $546,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 14,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $81,590.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,867 shares of company stock worth $1,211,548 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLYA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

Shares of PLYA stock opened at $5.49 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.57. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $7.29. The stock has a market cap of $742.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 58.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates its resorts under eight brand names. As of October 16, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 21 resorts comprising 8,172 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

