Morgan Stanley Makes New Investment in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM)

Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,047 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in The New Home by 149,266.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,956 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of The New Home by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,096,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 39,584 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The New Home in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The New Home by 50.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 204,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 68,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in The New Home by 13.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 31,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 37.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NWHM stock opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.85. The New Home Company Inc. has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $97.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

The New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The New Home had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $130.84 million for the quarter.

The New Home Company Profile

The New Home Company Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. The company operates through three segments: Arizona Homebuilding, California Homebuilding, and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area.

