Morgan Stanley Invests $44,000 in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp II (OTCMKTS:ARYBU)

Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp II (OTCMKTS:ARYBU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Separately, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp II in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000.

ARYBU opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.79. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp II has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $13.46.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare industry in the United States and other developed countries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

