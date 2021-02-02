Morgan Stanley Boosts Position in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of Celcuity worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, SNS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 72.2% during the third quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 21,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CELC stock opened at $14.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.94 million, a P/E ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 1.35. Celcuity Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $16.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.72 and its 200 day moving average is $7.81.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. On average, analysts predict that Celcuity Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CELC shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Celcuity from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Celcuity from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

