Morgan Stanley Sells 1,753 Shares of Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) by 47.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Value Line were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Value Line by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VALU opened at $30.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Value Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $36.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.47 million, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of -0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.55 and a 200-day moving average of $27.77.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.21 million for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 43.60%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th.

Value Line Company Profile

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

