Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,163 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Designers increased its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 17.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 69,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 10,277 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 55,189 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 938.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 166,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 150,568 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 291,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 58,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. raised its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 8.7% during the third quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 5,048,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 402,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LCTX. Dawson James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lineage Cell Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.63.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LCTX opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.39. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $3.03. The stock has a market cap of $350.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.11.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,001.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. Analysts predict that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

