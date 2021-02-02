Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COLM. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,295,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter worth $4,058,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 9.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,098,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,557,000 after purchasing an additional 90,613 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Bragdon sold 12,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,098,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $32,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 352,419 shares of company stock valued at $29,175,736. Company insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on Columbia Sportswear to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.90.

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $90.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.13. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 49.44, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $51.82 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

