Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 9,003.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,402 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 16.0% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,511,000 after buying an additional 13,285 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 82,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $88.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.76. The stock has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $95.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MNST shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.05.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

