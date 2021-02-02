Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) by 7,742.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,742 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SOCL opened at $67.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.82. Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF has a 12-month low of $24.57 and a 12-month high of $69.46.

