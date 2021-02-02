Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Stake Raised by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 11,224.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,857 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,968,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,494,000 after purchasing an additional 69,271 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 13.5% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,858,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,864,000 after buying an additional 695,568 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Edison International by 29.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,832,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,866,000 after acquiring an additional 868,333 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Edison International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,915,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,378,000 after acquiring an additional 8,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 20.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,629,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,826,000 after acquiring an additional 276,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Shares of EIX opened at $58.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.37 and its 200-day moving average is $57.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Edison International has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $78.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.38%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Recommended Story: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.