Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $371,000 Stock Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 53.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,989 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ryder System by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 15.1% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 3,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 19.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System stock opened at $63.52 on Tuesday. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $22.62 and a one year high of $69.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 1.98.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ryder System from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.90.

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

