Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 5,494 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 52.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,494 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 16,513.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after acquiring an additional 171,414 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the second quarter worth $28,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies during the third quarter worth $873,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Sensient Technologies in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 4.6% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 398,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,001,000 after purchasing an additional 17,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies stock opened at $75.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.33 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.57 and a 200-day moving average of $65.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Sensient Technologies Co. has a one year low of $38.24 and a one year high of $78.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 52.70%.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

