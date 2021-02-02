Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 2,636 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 48.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in ArcBest by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,011,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,416,000 after purchasing an additional 14,185 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ArcBest by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 266,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,264,000 after buying an additional 54,517 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 70.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 217,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after acquiring an additional 89,976 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in ArcBest by 3.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,743 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the third quarter worth about $5,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest stock opened at $47.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.50 and a 200-day moving average of $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. ArcBest Co. has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $50.39.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $794.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.43 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is 11.11%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ArcBest from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on ArcBest from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.15.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Newcity sold 9,670 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $411,168.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,151,512. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

