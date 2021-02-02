5,430 Shares in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 12.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in LivaNova during the second quarter valued at $666,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in LivaNova by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 206,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in LivaNova by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in LivaNova by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 9,037 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LIVN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of LivaNova from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $64.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.30 and its 200-day moving average is $54.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. LivaNova PLC has a 12 month low of $33.40 and a 12 month high of $77.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 0.80.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

