CyberMiles 24-Hour Volume Hits $3.18 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. During the last week, CyberMiles has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $8.37 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberMiles coin can now be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.47 or 0.00397330 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00057724 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,643.44 or 1.00153716 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00026788 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003883 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000213 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

CyberMiles can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

