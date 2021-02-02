IOST Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $177.73 Million (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. During the last week, IOST has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One IOST token can currently be purchased for $0.0167 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. IOST has a total market cap of $273.78 million and $177.73 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00068536 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.75 or 0.00865547 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006517 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00050141 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00040272 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,501.64 or 0.04470252 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00020048 BTC.

About IOST

IOST (IOST) is a (PoB) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,306,434,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,374,175,762 tokens. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IOST is iost.io . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

Buying and Selling IOST

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

