Kemacoin Price Tops $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (KEMA)

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. During the last seven days, Kemacoin has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar. One Kemacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kemacoin has a market cap of $19,639.31 and approximately $1.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00021618 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006091 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005658 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 73% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000100 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000087 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kemacoin Coin Profile

Kemacoin (KEMA) is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. Kemacoin’s official website is www.kema.io

Kemacoin Coin Trading

Kemacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kemacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kemacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

