Wings Hits Market Capitalization of $2.96 Million (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Wings token can now be purchased for about $0.0296 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges. Wings has a total market capitalization of $2.96 million and approximately $18,432.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wings has traded up 20% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00068536 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.75 or 0.00865547 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006517 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00050141 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00040272 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,501.64 or 0.04470252 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00020048 BTC.

Wings Token Profile

Wings (WINGS) is a token. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 tokens. The official website for Wings is wings.ai . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wings Token Trading

Wings can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

