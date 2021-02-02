Insider Buying: Abitibi Royalties Inc. (RZZ.V) (CVE:RZZ) Director Purchases 572 Shares of Stock

Abitibi Royalties Inc. (RZZ.V) (CVE:RZZ) Director Glenn J. Mullan bought 572 shares of Abitibi Royalties Inc. (RZZ.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$24.50 per share, with a total value of C$14,014.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 290,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,106,127.
CVE:RZZ traded up C$0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$25.00. 1,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,543. The company has a market capitalization of C$311.80 million and a P/E ratio of 14.79. Abitibi Royalties Inc. has a 12 month low of C$11.10 and a 12 month high of C$26.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$24.05.
About Abitibi Royalties Inc. (RZZ.V)
