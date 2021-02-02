Insider Buying: Abitibi Royalties Inc. (RZZ.V) (CVE:RZZ) Director Purchases 572 Shares of Stock

Abitibi Royalties Inc. (RZZ.V) (CVE:RZZ) Director Glenn J. Mullan bought 572 shares of Abitibi Royalties Inc. (RZZ.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$24.50 per share, with a total value of C$14,014.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 290,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,106,127.

CVE:RZZ traded up C$0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$25.00. 1,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,543. The company has a market capitalization of C$311.80 million and a P/E ratio of 14.79. Abitibi Royalties Inc. has a 12 month low of C$11.10 and a 12 month high of C$26.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$24.05.

About Abitibi Royalties Inc. (RZZ.V)

Abitibi Royalties Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, and promoting mineral properties and other projects in Canada. Its flagship royalty is 3% net smelter return royalty located on the eastern portion of the Canadian Malartic mine, which includes the East Malartic, Odyssey, Sladen, Sheehan, Jeffrey, Barnat Extension, Gouldie Zone, and the Charlie Zone.

