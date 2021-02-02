BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUS) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decrease of 39.5% from the December 31st total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUS. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund by 79.6% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 644,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,301,000 after buying an additional 285,573 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund by 458.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 47,413 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund by 31.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 193,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 46,037 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund during the third quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund by 4.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 11,395 shares during the period.

Shares of MUS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.54. 11,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,184. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $13.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.97.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in portfolios of long-term, investment grade municipal obligations on which the interest is exempt from federal income taxes.

