LHT (LHT) Reaches Market Cap of $237,544.70

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last week, LHT has traded up 186.1% against the U.S. dollar. One LHT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. LHT has a total market capitalization of $237,544.70 and approximately $1.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007701 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003067 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00007202 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000194 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000048 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000298 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000071 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

LHT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

