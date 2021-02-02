CWV Chain (CWV) Trading 2.1% Higher Over Last Week

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 1st. Over the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One CWV Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CWV Chain has a market cap of $7.03 million and $15,458.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00047982 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.30 or 0.00149654 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00068584 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.46 or 0.00266195 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00067280 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00038518 BTC.

CWV Chain Profile

CWV Chain was first traded on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 tokens. CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

CWV Chain Token Trading

CWV Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CWV Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

