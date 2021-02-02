Peerplays (PPY) Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. During the last week, Peerplays has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Peerplays coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000420 BTC on major exchanges. Peerplays has a market capitalization of $635,328.00 and $42,015.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Peerplays

Peerplays’ genesis date was April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here . Peerplays’ official website is www.peerplays.com . The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Peerplays

Peerplays can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peerplays should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peerplays using one of the exchanges listed above.

