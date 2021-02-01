Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
HYMLF stock remained flat at $$89.00 during midday trading on Monday. Hyundai Motor has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $89.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.00.
Hyundai Motor Company Profile
