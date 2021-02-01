Aragon (ANT) Achieves Market Cap of $164.64 Million

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 1st. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $164.64 million and $39.80 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aragon has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Aragon token can currently be bought for $4.16 or 0.00012350 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00068317 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.10 or 0.00864947 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006585 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00049937 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00040064 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,496.59 or 0.04446823 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00020058 BTC.

Aragon Profile

ANT is a token. It launched on May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 tokens. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org . Aragon’s official website is aragon.org . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aragon

Aragon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

