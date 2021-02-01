Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Short Interest Down 42.5% in January

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a drop of 42.5% from the December 31st total of 74,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,116,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:DHY traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $2.29. 6,510,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,689,023. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $2.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.29.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

