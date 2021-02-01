Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a drop of 46.8% from the December 31st total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hitachi in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hitachi in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hitachi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of HTHIY stock traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.92. 19,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,314. Hitachi has a fifty-two week low of $45.97 and a fifty-two week high of $86.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.41. The stock has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.54, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information technology, energy, industry, mobility, and smart life solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers systems integration, consulting, and cloud services, as well as servers, storage products, software, telecommunications and network equipment, and ATMs; industrial machinery and plants, elevators, escalators, and railway systems; thermal, nuclear, and renewable energy power generation systems; and transmission and distribution systems.

