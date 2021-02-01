Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Short Interest Down 45.5% in January

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the December 31st total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NRK stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $13.71. The stock had a trading volume of 156,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,986. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $14.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.16.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 35,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Next Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 152,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period.

About Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

