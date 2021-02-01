The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 48.9% from the December 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

IRL traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.26. The stock had a trading volume of 6,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,890. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.17. The New Ireland Fund has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $11.53.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The New Ireland Fund stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) by 780.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,841 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 3.28% of The New Ireland Fund worth $29,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 39.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Bank of Ireland Asset Management (U.S.) Limited. It is managed by Kleinwort Benson Investors International Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Ireland. It seeks to invest in growth stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

