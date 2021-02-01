Rapids Market Cap Tops $896,154.78 (RPD)

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Rapids coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rapids has a total market capitalization of $896,154.78 and approximately $429.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rapids has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00018647 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Rapids Profile

RPD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Rapids’ total supply is 18,548,199,019 coins and its circulating supply is 13,937,571,364 coins. Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io . Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapids Coin (RPD) is an open-source blockchain project implementing cryptocurrencies throughout Social Networking platforms. Any transactions online can be completed efficiently, economically, and almost effortlessly utilizing Rapids Coin across the Social Networking platform of the users' choice. Rapids Coin strives to make the experience of sending cryptocurrency, the most straightforward action to accomplish online, focusing on the user experience as the utmost importance and providing an atmosphere of community and technological development. “Rapids Masternode hosting and smart-pool platform – The masternode installation process is fully automated and user-friendly. It takes only a few clicks to activate a masternode. Get Started/Click here” “

Buying and Selling Rapids

Rapids can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapids should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rapids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

