FansTime Market Capitalization Achieves $1.17 Million (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded up 17.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One FansTime token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, FansTime has traded up 138.6% against the US dollar. FansTime has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FansTime Token Profile

FansTime (FTI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

FansTime Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars.

