Node Runners One Day Volume Hits $29,764.00 (NDR)

Node Runners (CURRENCY:NDR) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. In the last week, Node Runners has traded up 29.2% against the dollar. One Node Runners token can now be bought for approximately $34.58 or 0.00102826 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Node Runners has a total market cap of $752,851.40 and approximately $29,764.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Node Runners alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00048006 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.41 or 0.00149903 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00068103 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.00266197 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00067151 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00038575 BTC.

Node Runners Token Profile

Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,770 tokens. The official website for Node Runners is noderunners.io . Node Runners’ official message board is noderunners.medium.com

Node Runners Token Trading

Node Runners can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node Runners directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Node Runners should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Node Runners using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Node Runners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Node Runners and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.